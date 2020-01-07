EXCLUSIVE: JNU VC Clears The Air On 'delay In Calling Police' Amid Shocking Mob Attack

Talking exclusively to Republic TV, JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar, on Tuesday, condemned the vandalism and the attack on the students saying that JNU was a peaceful campus. Narrating how the dispute over the registration process started, he stated that problems could not be solved by trampling upon fundamental rights. He added that these incidents only brought disrepute to JNU.

JNU VC: 'JNU is a peaceful campus'

"Whatever happened on Sunday is unfortunate. Our heart goes out to those who were injured. Our campus is a very peaceful one and matters are resolved through debate and discussion. Such incidents should never happen in a campus," he said.

He added, "While thousands were trying to attend end semester examinations, they were blocked. After the exams, when the registration was being done, they were blocked. We may have our differences but we cannot solve that by trampling on their fundamental rights. Some of the schools are still closed and the faculty come and wait for it to be opened. These things only bring disrespect to our university."

JNU VC narrates what happened on Sunday

On being questioned about the delay in calling for police assistance amid the 'masked mob' attack on Sunday, he said, "When we call the police, we are questioned why we called the police. When we don't call the police, we are asked why did you not call the police. If there is an incident, first our own security assesses the situation and attempt to contain it. If it goes beyond their control, then we call the police which is what happened on Sunday. When more students started gathering then police were contacted. The police along with our security then brought the situation under control."

JNU VC: 'Registration open, servers functional'

Earlier in the day, he held his first press conference since the attack amid calls for his resignation. He announced that the University was continuing its registration process for the winter course. He further condemned the vandalism and the attack on the students, urging them to leave the past and continue registering. Assuring a full investigation into the attack, he said that the police were investigating the goons armed with weapons who injured 34 people in the campus.

Delhi Police files FIR

The Delhi police have filed two separate FIRs against JNUSU president for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university and attacking the staff members. Both the FIRs were filed against Ghosh on Sunday evening, amid the violence at 8:45 PM, for the incidences that occurred on January 4. The second FIR was filed on Sunday against unidentified goons who attacked 34 students and faculty in JNU campus. The Delhi police crime branch is investigating into the incident, while a separate fact-finding committee under the chairmanship of the Joint CP (Western range) Shalini Singh too has visited the campus to look at CCTV footage and probe into the case. Police have urged the public to come forward with videos and messages related to the case.

ABVP and JNUSU blame each other

Both student bodies have claimed that the other student wing had attacked the students using iron rods, by entering hostels with the aide of 'masked mob'. 34 students and faculty members were admitted to AIIMS hospital - including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was discharged from hospital on Monday. The tussle between the students was due to disagreement over student registration for the Winter course, as stated by JNU administration.