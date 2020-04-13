The Debate
Kiren Rijiju Reopens Sports Ministry; Maintains Protocol To Check Crowd Amid Coronavirus

General News

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has reopened his Ministry during the 21-day lockdown, assuring proper protocol of maintaining social distancing amid Coronavirus

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has taken a bold decision to reopen his Ministry during the 21-day lockdown, assuring proper protocol of maintaining social distancing allowing only important officials for work.

Kiren Rijiju reopens Sports Ministry, ensures protocol

"We have to function the office. So we have come at 9:30 am. Important functions have to be kept open. Today only important officers and staff will come not all the staffs will be available. You have to control the crowd. We have to maintain the protocols. Safety is important and we can't be crowded in the office. All medical prescriptions, medical protocols and guidelines are there and we will follow that. We can't say about the decisions the Ministry can take regarding athletes during this period. Let us see. " Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday while reopening the office.

The Sports Minister assured that proper social distancing and protocol will be maintained throughout this period.

