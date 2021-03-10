EXCLUSIVE: Manish Sisodia Talks About The 'Deshbhakti' Budget And Allotments 

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, in an exclusive conversion with Republic, shared details of the budget presented by him in the State Assembly yesterday, starting from the name of the budget to the many allocations for the different sectors in it.

On being asked about the incorporation of the word Deshbhakt in the name of the budget, he said, "75 years ago, there was an altogether different atmosphere in the country, people used to walk behind Gandhiji, Subhash Chandra Boseji, they had a different kind of love for the country, and we aim to invoke the same atmosphere, the same love as the country enters its 75 years of independence."

"We want to reminisce the dream of independence that we had back then, and acknowledge the journey we have covered from the time we realized the dream while remembering where we have to go from here on and that's is why we have incorporated the word Deshbhakt in the name of the budget," he added. READ | People joining AAP after seeing work done by Kejriwal govt: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

Flags to be put up all over Delhi: Sisodia

Sisodia, during the interview, also talked about setting up flags all over Delhi. "We are planning to put up flags all over Delhi, starting from schools to colleges to public offices. This would help a great deal in changing the environment of the state, and adding to the celebration of 75 years of India's independence.

It is pertinent to note here that Rs 10 crores have also been allocated to organise 75-weeks of programmes to mark 75 years of India’s independence, starting from March 12 including programmes and events on the life of BR Ambedkar which will be observed in the ‘Desh Bhakti’ celebrations, Sisodia had revealed previously. Another Rs 10 crore has been allocated for programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh.

Free vaccination throughout, won't change like the schemes of the Central government: Sisodia

In the interview, Sisodia also addressed questions related to the allotment of funds to the health sector, especially the COVID-vaccination drive. On being asked about the difference between the promise of the state and central governments in relation to the administration of free vaccination, he said," Central government has been frequently changing its stance in this regard, earlier all hospitals were administering free vaccines but later, it was restricted only to the government hospitals. Unlike the Central government, the state government is going to administer free vaccines throughout."

For the unversed, the health sector has been allotted Rs 9,934 crore in the 69,000 crore budget outlay.