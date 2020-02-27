Delhi Violence: Martyred IB Official Ankit Sharma's Kin Opens Up On His Death

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma's brother explained the sequence of events that unfolded on Tuesday leading to the former's brutal death. Mentioning that Sharma left for work, as usual, his brother noted that he tried to disperse a riotous mob. However, in this process, AAP leader Tahir Hussain's men took away Sharma and 4 other individuals despite his repeated pleas for peace.

Ankit Sharma's brother remarked, "He worked in the Intelligence Bureau. He worked in the IB Headquarters in Chanakyapuri. He went to his job peacefully. He came back at 4.30-6 pm in the evening. But he didn’t come back home. His bike was parked outside. He saw that there was a big riot happening around the lane. Some miscreants were coming to this area, pelting stones. So he was telling the people to turn back."

"He asked them to maintain peace. However, Tahir Hussain’s men did not listen at all. They continued firing, throwing petrol bombs and stones on people. My brother still maintained that they would not harm me. He didn’t anticipate that he would be taken away by them. Along with him, 4 other boys were also dragged away. It was a crowd of 1000-2000 people. When my brother didn’t return at night, I realised that he was one of those taken away," he added.

'We don’t know why Tahir Hussain was doing all this'

Sharma's brother also claimed that there were no police personnel on the spot. Moreover, he alleged that nearly 400 goons were present in Tahir Hussain's house and firing stones from the rooftop. While acknowledging that the family had no issue with peaceful protests such as Shaheen Bagh, he disapproved of some miscreants killing people and damaging property in the name of protests.

He said, "There were no police personnel. Tahir Hussain has a house on the main road. There were 300-400 goons in the house and were firing stones from the rooftop. A video of them pelting stones has gone viral. We don’t know why Tahir Hussain was doing all this. We don’t have any issue with the Shaheen Bagh protest. You should protest peacefully so that others are not inconvenienced. You should not take life. You should not burn property. Have they got anything from the government?"

AAP leader's alleged involvement

The violence which broke out in the North-east region of Delhi has claimed 34 lives and left 189 people injured. On Wednesday, the body of Sharma was found in a drain near his home in Jafrabad. He was allegedly killed by a mob. According to the family, Tahir Hussain orchestrated the brutal killing. The autopsy of Sharma will be conducted on Thursday.

