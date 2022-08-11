EXCLUSIVE: Mega Mystery Of Parvati Idol Stolen In '71 Traced To New York. But Where Is It?

For decades, our idols, symbols of our culture and statues have been looted and sold overseas, especially in Europe and America and the Parvati statue is just an example of it. 13,643 km away from its original rightful place of Nadanapureshwarar Sivan Temple in Kumbakonam, the idol of Golu Amman ‘Parvati’ that vanished 50 years ago was traced to the Bonhams Auction House in New York. On Thursday, Republic pondered upon the question - How did a priceless 12th century Chola-era Parvati idol come to be traced to New York?

In pursuit of this, the channel spoke to the complainant K Vasu, who reported about the missing idol to the police in 2019; the Idol branch CID DGP as well as the New York auction house to which the idol has been traced, which denies being in possession of the idol.

The mystery around the Parvati statue

A complaint was filed by temple trustee K Vasu, who approached the local police in February 2019 saying the Parvati statue was stolen 51 years ago. According to complainant Vasu, in 1971, on the night of 12th May, 5 idols, two Sambanthar, one Agathiyar, one Ayyanar, one Pushkala, were stolen.

"We wrote to Rajiv Gandhi when he was the Prime Minister and had written to Narendra Modi sir as well. In turn, the PMO's office had intimated the CM office to take action. I had filed RTIs as well, there was no coherent reply. We have been fighting consistently," said Vasu in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

The channel also got in touch with the Idol Wing of the Central Investigation Department (CID). Jayanth Murali, the DGP said the Idol Wing of the CID has been 'working extensively on tracing idols'. "We luckily found a picture of this Parvathy idol, so we immediately started looking in all museums around the world. We have found it in Bonhams auction centre in New York and they have agreed to return it. The legal procedures to bring it back to India are in full swing," he said.

Bonhams says Parvati statue "returned"...Where is the idol?

Thereafter, the channel also dialled the Bonhams auction house in New York. However, it had a different version to present.

A company spokesperson said, "In 2018, Bonhams returned a Tamil Nadu statue to the consignor. It has not been on the premises of any Bonhams’ saleroom since that date. Bonhams takes matters of cultural patrimony very seriously. At that time, Bonhams was not made aware of any claim on the statue."

Watch Republic's mega global investigation: How did a priceless 12th century Chola era Parvati idol come to be traced to New York after being stolen from Tamil Nadu 51 years ago?



Watch the exclusive #ParvatiIdolRow investigation #LIVE here - https://t.co/j8tAtkVuD7 pic.twitter.com/fsC58J2a1X — Republic (@republic) August 11, 2022

While the mystery of how an idol from Nadanapureshwarar Sivan reached an auction house 13,594 kms away remains to be deciphered, the temple authorities claim that a total of 7 idols from its premises are missing.

Thousands of artefacts have been taken from India as war trophies, excavated loot, souvenirs and specimens for scientific study. Much of the heritage has escaped our borders. The Kohinoor, which still remains in the possession of the Queen of England, is an example.

Since 2014, the Indian government has retrieved 24 Indian antiquities from around the world. Since Independence, only over 200 antiquities have been returned to the country.