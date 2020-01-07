Fight Continues: Rapists To Be Hanged, Nirbhaya's Mother Recalls 7-yr-struggle For Justice

Feeling vindicated after seven years of struggle, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, on Tuesday, said that her child's disfigured face was her biggest inspiration, while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. She said that though there was a rise in the number of crimes against women, her struggle will continue. She proclaimed that truth could be suppressed not killed.

Nirbhaya's mother recalls her struggle

"It has been 7 years since my child passed away. Throughout these years I could not remember her face when she used to be happy. It's her bloody face which was disfigured beyond recognition that I remember which gave me the inspiration to keep fighting. I know that 10 daughters have been burnt, but justice will be served. Truth can be suppressed but it will not die," she said.

Nirbhaya case: Tihar DG explains the hanging procedure followed prior to execution

Nirbhaya's mother: 'The struggle is ongoing'

Talking about her feeling when the execution date for the four convicts was set on January 22, she said, "I have broken thousand times before and have picked myself thousands time since, but I never lost faith that they will not be hanged. The way that Nirbhaya had been wronged, I was sure that they will be awarded death sentence. The other side tried to delay the hanging by citing review, plea and the judge heard both sides and then finally set the date."

Moving forward, she revealed her plan saying, "I wish to thank my lawyers, the media for sticking with us throughout the 7-year-long fight and this is not just Nirbhaya's fight. The entire had hailed her as a daughter and this is justice for all the daughters of India. We will continue our fight and get justice to all our daughters who have been wronged this way, criminals will be punished and then all our girls will be protected."

MASSIVE: Nirbhaya's rapists to be hanged on Jan 22; Delhi court issues death warrant

Death warrant issued

After a seven-year-long wait, the Patiala House Court issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts and set the execution date as January 22 at 7 AM. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies. All the convicts were produced before the court via video-conferencing. Earlier, the court reserved its order after hearing the arguments from the counsels of all the parties in the case. Previously, the Court adjourned the hearing to January 7 giving one week to the convicts' to file mercy plea and to exercise all their remaining legal remedies.

Nirbhaya rapists set to be hanged, fmr Delhi CP recalls probe; laments delay in justice

What is the Nirbhaya case?

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Nirbhaya's rapists to be executed on Jan 22, Tihar Jail seeks hangman from UP prison