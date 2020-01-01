EXCLUSIVE: UP Police's Report To MHA Accessed, PFI Planning For The Last 3 Months

December 2019 witnessed widespread violence in Uttar Pradesh leaving several dead in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. Republic TV was the first channel to expose the Popular Front of India (PFI) link to the violence witnessed by the state. Uttar Pradesh police has now prepared a report which was submitted before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Top government sources have confirmed that the ministry has received the report. The ministry, in fact, has now asked state agencies and central agencies like NIA to provide input regarding foreign funding of Islamist organizations. Republic TV has accessed details of the report that clearly indicts PFI.

The ensuing violence in the state was organized. As per the intelligence report, PFI conducted a series of meetings across several districts in Uttar Pradesh – Kanpur, Meerut, Baharaich, Muzaffarnagar. They are active in 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh. State PFI chief Wasim and treasurer Ashfaq masterminded anti-CAA violence in Lucknow. 15 other PFI members were involved in the violence in Lucknow. In Western Uttar Pradesh, (Shamli) 28 people which includes 14 PFI members have been arrested since December 19.

Materials that have been seized so far from PFI members include placards, flags, pamphlets, papers, literature, newspaper cuttings, banners and posters of anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.

Two PFI members – Nadeem and Ashfaq – who are in custody have admitted that they strategized for December 19 protests and circulated the information through social media platforms such as WhatsApp. Violence resembled guerrilla tactics and was conducted with precision. Brick-batting organized only during a specific time period and only in areas with thin police presence. Protestors were conversing in Bengali at various protest sites.

In districts like Bhelpur, children, aged 8, were given placards and were involved in protests. Parents were illiterate but had placards written in English.

A clear pattern has also emerged – In areas like Madanpura and in districts like Mau, Azamgarh, Bhadohi and Jaunpur – after namaaz youngsters led stone-pelting and elders stayed back. Rioters kept hiding in alleys and lanes. Human Rights lawyer Mohd Shoaib was a co-conspirator. He worked closely with key PFI members Nadeem and Ashfaq.

Republic TV has also spoken to the SSPs of Varanasi and Lucknow. In fact, the tops cops have confirmed that PFI has been plotting and planning this for almost three months.

“We have arrested one person who is from PFI. He is currently in jail. He admitted that he attended the meetings in Lucknow. This meeting happened few days before the violence took place. It appears that the central leadership had provided instructions to instigate the people. Children were used in the protests. They are illiterate. But they were holding placards in English. Looks like they were sent by the central leadership. We have pamphlets which were circulated,” said Varanasi SSP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

