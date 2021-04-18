EXCLUSIVE Q&As: As COVID Hits Education Again, JNU VC, Super 30 & Zindagi Founders Speak

With the second wave of COVID-19 continuing to haunt India, the normal lives of all, starting from school going students to working professionals have come to a standstill, but the ones most affected by it is the age group that was on the verge of taking a step towards their professional dreams, the students of Class 12 and those preparing for competitive examinations. First, the class 12th examinations and now, the NEET and JEE-Main exams have been postponed, leaving the age group hanging with a lot of questions. To ease them a little and provide answers to some of their questions, Republic Media Network on Sunday, arranged for an interactive session with the top educationists- Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi M. Jagadesh Kumar, JEE tutor & founder of Super 30 in Bihar Anand Kumar and NEET tutor and founder of Zindagi Foundation in Bhubaneswar Ajay Bahadur Singh.

Outlining that these are critical times, Prof. Jagadesh hailed the decision of the government to postpone the exams. Looking at things from the students' perspective, he elaborated, "if the exams are postponed, yes, it can lead to stress in their minds. We, however, need to look at what else can be done under these circumstances because we now know that the coronavirus doesn't only transmit through aerosols but also through the air, and therefore, we need to be extremely careful about the health of the students."

Agreeing with Prof. Jagadesh's remark, Anand added, It would in fact be beneficial for the students. This period can be utilized to revise and touch upon topics that were not touched upon earlier with the belief that things will come back to normal in the next few months. Highlighting that the delay would not affect their future in any way, neither during their college days nor their professional lives, he said, "The world knows that the delay is all because of the pandemic." Ajay seconded him, saying, "It should all be taken in a positive spirit."

