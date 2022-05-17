Exclusive: Republic Speaks To Court Commissioners Of Gyanvapi Survey Amid 'Shivling' Claim

As the survey of Gyanvapi Mosque is completed and claims of 'Shivling' being found have been made, Republic Media Network on Monday spoke to two Court Commissioners who were a part of the survey.

On claims of 'Shiving' being found in the Mosque, Court commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh said that he cannot disclose details until the report is submitted to the court. "Survey was completed peacefully, we are preparing the report now," he said.

On asking him about court directing to seal the spot where 'Shivling' was discovered, Singh said, "I haven't seen the court's order. Have received it on WhatsApp but have not received the hard copy. I would not be right to comment on that."

Court Commissioner Vishal Singh also stated that he would be able to comment on the 'Shivling' claim only after submitting the report to the Court. "The court will decide if it is a stone or Shivling."

Vishal Singh said that the survey was done in a neutral manner. "Defendants and their advocates were all present on the spot. We took note of all recommendations from both sides."

'Shivling found': Court order sealing of spot, Gyanvapi mosque panel disputes claim

The Varanasi court on Monday directed the district administration to seal the spot in Gyanvapi Mosque where the Shivling was claimed to be found.

However, a Mosque management committee spokesperson rejected the claim, stating that the Shivling was a part of a fountain. He said that advocates representing the Mosque committee were not fully heard before the order was announced.

The Temple side's advocate Harishankar Jain informed the court that the Shivling was found close to the wazookhana. Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav who appeared in the court for the Hindu side remarked, "The Shivling was recovered from the Wazu Khana located in front of the so-called Gyanvapi mosque. On the other hand, there is Nandi Maharaj. We filed an application in the court to seal the place. The court directed that it should be sealed". He elaborated, "It was hidden there by filing water".

Image: RepublicWorld/PTI