EXCLUSIVE: Sachin Vaze's CIU Cop Riyaz Kazi Seen On CCTV Entering Mumbai Number Plate Shop

In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal that has rocked the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government, another police officer, API Riyaz Kazi, is seen in the CCTV footage at a number plate shop accessed exclusively by Republic TV. Riyaz Kazi - a member of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) led by now suspended API Sachin Vaze - is spotted entering a number plate shop in Mumbai and is seen having a conversation with the owner of the outlet. He can also be seen taking away DVDs and computer. Riyaz Kazi was previously summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Mumbai Police's ATS in connection with the Antilia bomb scare probe and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren in which API Sachin Vaze was arrested earlier and is accused of destroying crucial evidence.

As per sources, both agencies NIA and ATS are looking at the role of Riyaz Kazi in destroying evidence related to the probe. It is pertinent to point out that the NIA had seized multiple luxury cars over the last two weeks from which fake number plates were recovered. As per sources, both agencies have reportedly suspected Riyaz Kazi to have helped Sachin Vaze get the fake number plates. Earlier, Riyaz Kazi had collected the CCTV footage from Sachin Vaze's housing complex in Thane.

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiren's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation by Maharashtra ATS.

With NIA taking over the Antilla bomb scare, Vaze was arrested on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and later sent to custody till March 25. NIA, which has seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from his office has also several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado - in which Hiren was seen travelling with Vaze. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site. A special NIA court on Thursday extended the custody of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze till April 3 in connection with the Antilia Bomb scare case.

Moreover, while handing over the Hiren murder case to NIA, Maharashtra ATS has stated to a Thane court Vaze's raid at a bar on the intervening night of Feb 4 & 5 had been no more than a ruse. ATS alleged that VAze made up all this 'in order to show that he was not involved anywhere or did not meet Hiren since the time he left the house till his death'. ATS has arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder, while NIA has invoked UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe.