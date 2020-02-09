EXCLUSIVE: Sarosh Zaiwalla Speaks To Republic About His New Book 'Honour Bound'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the founder and senior partner of the Zaiwalla & Co, Sarosh Zaiwalla shared his experience on his illustrious career, including his involvement in the Bofors scandal case. Zaiwalla also pointed out that the abrogation of Article 370 has given India a chance to uplift the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Sarosh Zaiwalla is the first non-European solicitor to establish a firm in London in 1982. He has recently released memoirs of his biggest cases in his new book titled ‘Honour Bound’.