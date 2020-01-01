Huge Setback For Vijay Mallya, SBI Gets Nod To Auction Assets Worth Rs 13,000 Crores

In a major victory to the Enforcement Directorate, a special court dealing with money laundering crimes has allowed detachments of Vijay Mallya’s assets and has restored it to SBI. With this, the banks that lent money to Vijay Mallya can now utilise the fugitive liquor baron’s seized assets which mainly comprise financial securities like shares, which can fetch them around Rs 13,000 crore, as per inputs accessed by Republic TV's Shawan Sen. However, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai also said the ruling has been stayed till January 18, until which all parties affected by the order could appeal to the Bombay High Court.

UK Court reserved its judgment in December

In February last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told the special PMLA court that it had no objection to the liquidation of confiscated assets by a consortium of banks, led by the State Bank of India. In December, a UK Court reserved its judgement on a plea by a consortium of Indian public sector banks led by SBI seeking a bankruptcy order against embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya as part of efforts to recoup around 1.145 billion GBP in unpaid loans.

Judge Michael Briggs reserved his judgment after hearing arguments from both sides in the insolvency division of the High Court on the petition filed by the banks last year, in relation to lending involving Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The verdict in the case is now expected this year when the judge could either dismiss the petition and find in favour of the 63-year-old businessman or adjourn the case until the UB Group chief's latest settlement offer is decided upon by the Indian courts.

READ | Vijay Mallya posts massive thali pic, netizens remind him of Jail food

Judge Briggs indicated that he may also consider seeking expert evidence on the applicability of Indian law vis--vis English law in the case. "And, I thought I was going to understand the case by now," the judge said, in a light-hearted vein in reference to the complex worldwide litigation process involved in Mallya's case.

READ | Indian banks argue for Mallya bankruptcy, UK court reserves judgment

The case against Vijay Mallya

Currently, Mallya remains on bail pending the UK High Court appeal hearing in the extradition proceedings brought by India in relation to fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. He had been arrested on an extradition warrant back in April 2017 and has been fighting his extradition in the UK courts since then. He was granted permission to appeal against his extradition order, which is scheduled in the Royal Courts of Justice in London for February.

READ | Declare Mallya bankrupt: Indian Banks to London Court

READ | Vijay Mallya case: Court order on confiscation of assets to be issued soon