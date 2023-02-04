EXCLUSIVE | UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Boycott Bollywood: 'We Respect Art'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adiyanath recently spoke about 'Boycott Bollywood' trend and said that he is not boycotting Bollywood. The chief minister in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network said, "We are not boycotting Bollywood."

He added, "I respect historians and artists and for those artists, Uttar Pradesh is providing a platform in the form of Film City."

"Those who have changed the medium via their acting, and through the help of our Prime Minister, we’ve named a crossways after the award-winning singer Lata Mangeshkar, who also sang hymns of Bhagwan Ram. And we’ve even made a statue after her. This is respect for the art. People should understand that."

The CM also said he is happy that over hundred actors and directors are on his side for his filmcity project. "I’m happy about the fact that there were about 100 actors and directors alongside me in that meeting. And they were responding very positively."

More about UP filmcity

Two years ago, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his desire to build the biggest film city in Noida. A few weeks ago, the UP Chief Minister floated global bids for the development of the project near Noida.

Yogi Adityanath had recently visited Mumbai and had a meeting with film personalities to discuss his film city project. The meeting was attended by actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff among others.

