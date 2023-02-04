EXCLUSIVE | UP CM Yogi Reiterates 'national Dharma' Remark, Calls It 'India's Strength'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network on Saturday reiterated his remark that he made in Rajasthan's Jalore saying 'Sanatan Dharma' is India's national Dharma. He said that Sanatan Dharma is the identity of India.

Speaking to Republic, CM Yogi Adityanath said that he made the 'Sanatan Dharma' remark in Jalore during an inauguration event of a 1,400 years old temple which was reconstructed recently. "I said every nation has its own identity, own soul that gives it life. Accordingly, India’s strength and its life energy are India’s Sanatan Dharma. Santan Dharma never harmed anyone even in a difficult situation."

"It is the power of Sanatan Dharma that we never said it’s mine and that’s yours. We said ‘the whole world is like a family’. This is what Sanatan Dharma is. It cannot be compared with any religion or sect. That’s why I said, India is identified with Sanatan Dharma and we should feel proud of it," CM Yogi added.

He said that Dharma is different from religion. "Everyone has a Dharma. A pen has a Dharma. The dharma of pen is to do karma of writing. Dharma does not mean religion, or prayers and rituals. Those who want to compare Dharma with religion or sect will condemn my statement. But those who know the meaning of Dharma will accept it(my remark)," CM Yogi said.

#LIVE | 'Every country has its own image, its soul. India's strength is its Sanatan Dharma': Chief Minister @myogiadityanath. pic.twitter.com/hdEXbdj4dO — Republic (@republic) February 4, 2023

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 28 said, “Sanatan Dharma is India’s national Dharma. We all connect with our national religion, rising above our personal interests. If our religious places have been desecrated during any period, then a campaign for their restoration must be launched on the lines of Ayodhya where the construction of a grand temple of Lord Rama is going on after 500 years with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All of you devotees contributed to the construction of this grand national temple of Lord Rama, representing national sentiment."