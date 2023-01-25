Exercise TROPEX-23: Indian Navy's Largest Wargame In Indian Ocean Region Begins

The Indian Navy has initiated a major maritime exercise called TROPEX-23 in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The theatre-level biennial exercise will go on from January to March 2023. Exercise TROPEX-23 will involve participation of the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, as well as assets from the Indian Coast Guard.

The exercise is an opportunity for combined fleets of the Indian Navy to test combat readiness and operational capabilities in a multi-threat environment, the Ministry of Defence said. Over the years, TROPEX exercise has grown in complexity and scope and facilitates operational-level interaction between the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard. The inter-service military exercise aims to strengthen interoperability and joint operations under a theatre command structure.

Exercise TROPEX: A brief history

Exercise TROPEX was first introduced in 2005 and was held on an annual basis up until 2015. After 2015, the mandate of Ex TROPEX’s conduct was changed to a biennial basis with it being conducted in 2017, 2019 and 2021. Dubbed Indian Navy’s largest wargame, Exercise TROPEX includes various drills and exercises like Exercise SEA VIGIL and AMPHEX.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Exercise TROPEX incorporates all surface combatants of the Indian Navy, including Frigates, Corvettes, Destroyers, as well as submarines and aircraft. These assets undergo a series of complex maritime operational deployments aimed to refine and validate the Indian Navy’s concept of operations. Special focus is laid on enhancing the aspect of operational logistics and interoperability with other services of the Indian Armed Forces.

The exercise is generally carried out in three phases which include an independent workup phase followed by a joint workup phase and a tactical phase. Various facets of combat operations including live weapon firing drills are encompassed in the training regimen of Exercise TROPEX and are conducted both in the harbor and at sea.

Aimed at joint training of elements of the tri-services in various facets of amphibious operations, Exercise APMPHEX under the TROPEX exercise enhances interoperability and synergy of the Indian Armed Forces. The 2023 edition of Exercise AMPHEX was conducted at Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada from January 17 to January 22.