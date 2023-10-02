Exercise Yudh Abhyas: Evolution In Two Decades Of India-US Military Collaboration

In a demonstration of military collaboration, the Indian and US Armies recently engaged in joint tactical exercises within the Alaskan terrain, marking a significant phase of Exercise Yudh Abhyas. Indian Army contingents, specially assembled for this bilateral training initiative, had recently arrived in Alaska, keen to participate in a series of exercises designed to bolster interoperability and forge stronger bonds between the two Armies.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas, an annual joint military exercise conducted by the Indian and United States armies, traces its roots back to the year 2004. This bilateral training exercise was initiated under the US Army Pacific's Pacific Command-sponsored series of exercises. It aimed to strengthen the cooperation and interoperability between the two military forces by conducting a wide range of joint operations, including infantry and artillery exercises, combat aviation, and counter-terrorism drills. Over the years, Exercise Yudh Abhyas has grown in scale and complexity, reflecting the deepening strategic partnership between India and the United States.

Promoting excellence and shared learning

Before departing for their exercise activities, the Director General of Infantry, the Indian Army, took the opportunity to engage with the contingents. During these interactions, the significance of upholding the highest training standards and embracing the best practices of participating nations was underscored. The exercise, scheduled to run from September 25 to October 8, is chiefly centred on the exchange of best practices and the enhancement of interoperability.

The 1st Brigade, @11thAirborneDiv, and the @adgpi put what they practiced into play with loading aircraft and village raids.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas '23 continues to demonstrate the efficacy of the relationships with partner nations throughout the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/cJ2wMh469Y — U.S. Army Pacific (@USARPAC) October 1, 2023

This joint exercise brings together 350 Indian Army personnel, with the lead battalion being affiliated with the esteemed MARATHA Light Infantry Regiment. The US Army is represented by the 1-24 Infantry Battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team. Both contingents partake in tactical drills designed to enhance their ability to work together effectively in UN peacekeeping operations. Additionally, detailed discussions are conducted to share valuable experiences and best practices. The overarching theme of the exercise revolves around the "Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/Extreme Climatic Conditions," as per Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate.

Comprehensive field training

The Field Training Exercise encompasses several vital aspects, including the validation of Integrated Battle Groups at the Brigade level when facing hostile forces. It also includes the establishment of an Integrated Surveillance Grid at the Brigade/Battalion level, the utilization of Heliborne/Airborne elements and Force Multipliers, validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, as well as evacuation and combat medical aid – all essential skills applicable to High Altitude Areas and Extreme Climatic Conditions.

"EX YUDH ABHYAS-23" serves as a platform for mutual learning and the strengthening of bonds between the Indian Army and the US Army. This exercise underscores the firm commitment of both nations to enhance their defence capabilities and foster strategic partnerships.