Exhibition On The Partition At Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate Metro Stations In Delhi

A thematic exhibition on the Partition of India was inaugurated at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

The exhibition to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 was inaugurated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Vikas Kumar in the presence of its directors and senior citizens.

It has been set up on the directions of the Ministry of Culture and as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the DMRC said in a statement.

"Partition Horrors Remembrance Day has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who were the sufferers of the Partition. It is to remind the country of the largest displacement of human population in the last century, which also claimed the lives of a large number of people," it said.

The exhibition, with panels both in English and Hindi, has been organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

It will be open for visitors from August 10-14.

A similar exhibition is being held at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

According to a poster on the exhibition, shared on the website of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotav, "The Partition of India in its most basic form is a story of unprecedented human displacement and human migration. It is story in which millions sought new homes in environment that were alien and restive." "About six million non-Muslims moved out of what had become West Pakistan and another 6.5 million Muslims moved out from the Indian part of Punjab, Delhi, etc., into West Pakistan. In the east, an estimated 2 million non-Muslims moved out of East Bengal (Pakistan) and later in 1950 another 2 million non-Muslims moved into West Bengal (India). It is estimated that about one million Muslims had moved moved out of West Bengal," the poster said.

The poster also stated "the estimate of those killed has varied from 5,00,000 to over 10,00,000. The generally accepted figures stand at around 5,00,000".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 14 last year had announced that the day would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

In another statement, the Delhi Metro said it is actively participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign with various initiatives.

"As part of the campaign, creatives highlighting the achievements of India after independence are being prominently exhibited at Metro stations, inside trains and Metro premises on display screens. The exhibits include photographs, creatives and videos. DMRC is also running a social media campaign with #HarGharTiranga and #MetroHoistsTiranga on the official accounts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Koo, where DMRC has its presence.

"In addition, flag hoisting will be held at residential complexes of DMRC across Delhi-NCR. The employees have also been requested to hoist the tricolour at their respective residences on the Independence Day," it said.

