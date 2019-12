An exhibition in Hyderabad displayed the unseen and unheard stories of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and information about the constitution of India which Ambedkar penned down. Visitors of the exhibition got a detailed account of Ambedkar and his family too. A visitor says that she came to know from the exhibition that Ambedkar's wife was also a doctor. The visitors got to read a lot of documents about the constitution and what went into framing the constitution.