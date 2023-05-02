ExINCIOCHOS: Participating Forces Undertake Formation Flight Over The Famous Acropolis

Participating forces in the Indo-Greek joint exercise INIOCHOS undertook a formation flight with the azure Mediterranean Sea in the backdrop. The exercise is being conducted in Greece’s capital city Athens. The City of Athens is considered a symbol of glorious civilization.

This formation was part of the Indo-Greek joint exercise which is conducted by the air forces of India and Greece. This shows the close military relations between India and Greece. It is being conducted at the Andravida Airbase in Greece.

About the Joint exercise ExINIOCHOS

It is a multinational air exercise hosted by the air force of Greece. This exercise involves realistic combat scenarios involving many assets of both the air forces. It will be conducted at the Andravida air base.

Both countries will fly each other's aircraft and will share skills as well as combat techniques which are beneficial for both countries. The Greek-led exercises have also seen participation from the NATO countries. Apart from the Greek air force, the air forces of the US, France, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are also a part of the exercise.

The goal of this exercise is to improve the air force’s participation, global coordination, synergy and interoperability. The exercise is being conducted using a variety of air and surface weapons in realistic combat situations. Additionally, it allows participating contingents to communicate professionally allowing them to learn each other’s skills and best practices.

The Greek air force is participating with American-made Boeing F16s and India is also understanding the functioning of this American-made fighter jet. This has allowed India to learn about the American fighter jet. This jet is also part of the air force of India’s arch-rivals Pakistan.

The F16 aircraft used by the Greek air force is slightly better technologically as compared to the F16s used by the PAF. This exercise is also seeing participation from the US, France, Jordan, Greece, India and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi air force is displaying its F15 Eagle fighter jets. The exercise began on April 24 2023 and will end on May 4 2023. The Indian air force is also showcasing its C17 Globemaster and four Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft.