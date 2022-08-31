Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Indonesia's ambassador Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday during which they held an extensive discussion on enhancing ties in various fields like business, culture and sports.

Krisnamurthi invited Haryana to invest in sectors like pharma, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods), medical and other commodity sectors in Indonesia to accelerate their growth for mutual benefit. Khattar noted that India and Indonesia shared close cultural and business ties for centuries. During the meeting, the chief minister and Indonesia's ambassador had an extensive discussion on various topics for strengthening ties between Haryana and Indonesia, a state government statement said. Khattar assured Krisnamurthi that possibilities of investment in other sectors will also be explored through a series of meetings at the administration level between the two sides.

He invited Indonesia to be part of the annual international Gita Mahotsav festival and Suraj Craft Mela, organised in Kurukshetra and Surajkund, respectively.

He said that Indonesia shares a strong cultural bond with India and added, "We look forward to nurturing the relationship by becoming partners in various sectors ensuring mutual benefits". Krisnamurthi appreciated the chief minister's contribution to making Haryana a sports hub. She said Haryana has the best sports infrastructure to offer to its players and has succeeded in creating a harmonious environment for the budding players to enhance their skills and credentials. According to the statement, she said, "We will look forward to a sports exchange programme as our players are extremely competent in games like badminton and table tennis".

The meeting was held at Khattar's residence. PTI SUN RT RT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)