Expect Countries To Ease Travel Restrictions On Indians As COVID Situation Normalises: MEA

The Government of India expects countries to ease travel restrictions on Indian citizens as the COVID-19 situation has started to normalise, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

During a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We expect countries to ease travel restrictions on Indians as the situation normalises, some countries have started, more should follow."

In light of the second wave of COVID-19 that resulted in a huge spike in infections, several countries had imposed travel restrictions on Indian travellers. These include the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Europe, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Thailand and Sri Lanka among others. Some neighbouring countries have recently relaxed tourist visa rules for Indians including the Maldives, Nepal and the UAE.

On the query of the World Health Organisation undertaking a global study into the origin of the COVID-19 virus, the MEA spokesperson said, “We welcome the WHO’s investigation as it is an important first step in learning about the origin of Coronavirus. We have sought international cooperation for the study and I think this clears our position.”

WHO to restudy COVID-19 origin

This comes amid reports that the WHO is expected to restudy the "dominant theory" that the SARS-CoV-2 probably originated from China's Wuhan lab and spread across the world.

According to CNN, WHO scientists will also study previously overlooked Chinese data on extensive screening of animals for Coronavirus around the time the pandemic erupted. The records are contained in a nearly 200-page annexe posted alongside the WHO panel's March report that received little attention among global experts at the time.

While no date has been set for the team's return to China, any future visit to the country may involve "smaller groups supporting specific studies first. The WHO team investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited the Hubei Centre for animal disease control and prevention in Wuhan on February 2, 2021.