'Expected Maha CM To Address Maturely,' Says Swapnil Kothari On Uddhav Thackeray's Silence

Senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari has said that he expected Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to maturely address the people in his address on Sunday. Kothari was referring to Uddhav’s escape from the numerous criticism and controversies that have surrounded his administration and his party Shiv Sena over the last few weeks.

In his address to the State through a video conference on Sunday afternoon, the CM spoke about a number of issues, but he failed to make any direct reference to ongoing issued including the attack on former Navy veteran Madan Sharma, the party’s tussle with Kangana Ranaut, Sena's threat to Republic TV, the arrest of reporter Anuj and crew by Mumbai Police, and the allegations surfacing over the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Speaking to Republic TV after Uddhav Thackeray’s address, Kothari said that the Chief Minister should have admitted and regretted certain things instead of giving an immature speech.

“I'd have loved it if he'd admitted certain things, regretted certain things. To stay silent on some of the democratic issues of the state - I'd have expected him to address maturely,” Swapnil Kothari said.

Uddhav claims 'attempt to defame Maharashtra'

Addressing his state after almost three months, the Maharashtra CM spoke about a score of issues including the importance of following the COVID-19 guidelines even as everything is opening up in Unlock phases, his government's fight for Maratha reservation and strategy for fighting the pandemic. However, CM Thackeray failed to make any direct reference to the criticism and controversies surrounding his party.

Nevertheless, at the beginning of his speech, while highlighting the situation of COVID-19 situation, the CM said that his 'silence should not be taken for weakness', and he is well aware of those trying to 'defame Maharashtra.' He also said that he is ready for any sort of political storm that comes his way.

In a jibe of sorts, Uddhav Thackeray also said that former CM and current leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis is in Bihar. CM Uddhav's silence on the issues comes even as his party - via Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana - targeted Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, and even justified nepotism and BMC's action on Kangana's office.

