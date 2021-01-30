Expelled AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala To Be Discharged Tomorrow; Advised Home Quarantine

In a big development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will be discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on January 31. Initially admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital owing to fever and breathlessness, she tested positive for the novel coronavirus on January 21. Moreover, she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, hypothyroidism, urinary tract infection, suspected SARI and was treated with antibiotics, Insulin, Heparin and other measures.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the hospital authorities stated that Sasikala is asymptomatic and maintaining saturation without oxygen for the last three days. At the same time, her political re-entry might be delayed a bit further as the doctors have advised her to undergo home quarantine. On January 27, the ex-TN CM J Jayalalithaa's aide was formally released from prison after serving a 4-year jail term in the Rs.66 crore disproportionate assets case.

#UPDATE: The team of doctors attending Sasikala have taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with advice of home quarantine: Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute https://t.co/CeZLRWfySO — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Political scenario in Tamil Nadu

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. However, Jayalalithaa's untimely demise on December 5, 2016, led to a vacuum in her party which was initially filled by O Panneerselvam. But, her close confidante VK Sasikala was elected as the General Secretary of the party and sought to take over as the CM of the state in February 2017.

While Panneerselvam resigned from his post and backed her candidature, he subsequently rebelled against her. After the Supreme Court convicted Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case, her camp picked E Palaniswami as Panneerselvam's replacement. On August 21, 2017, AIADMK factions led by the CM and Panneerselvam merged and paved way for the removal of Sasikala from the party. Thereafter, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran formed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. While the Tamil Nadu CM has categorically ruled out the re-induction of Sasikala into AIADMK, DMK president MK Stalin has repeatedly reminded EPS that he owes his position to her.

