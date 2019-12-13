Expelled BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Booked Under SC/ST Act For Casteist Remarks

Expelled BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion is not new to controversies. An FIR has been filed at Roorkee Police Station against expelled BJP lawmaker Kunwar Pranav Singh under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for allegedly making casteist remarks against a politician in Uttrakhand.

The complaint is filed by the BJP MLA Deshraj Karnwal accusing Champion of making inappropriate comments against his spouse in April this year. The complaint has been registered at the Civil Lines Police station in Roorkee, informed the police.

Roorkee Circle Officer Laksar Chandan Singh Bisht said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar has directed him to probe into the matter and submit a report to him.

Apex Court's SC/ST Act Judgement

Reiterating the “abuse of law” under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, a bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, on 20 March 2018, said the reason behind issuing these guidelines is that the law has been often misused to “blackmail” innocent public servants and private individuals to wreak personal vengeance or serve vested interests.

As per the Court’s directive in March 2018, coercive action against public servants, accused of hostility towards the lower caste, can only be taken with written permission from their appointing authority. For private citizens accused of a similar crime, an arrest can be made only after the Senior Superintendent of Police concerned allows it.

The 1989 law, prohibits anticipatory bail, saying an accused on bail may use his liberty to terrorize his victims. The Centre had, incidentally, in its review petition, argued that the denial of anticipatory bail was the very ‘backbone’ of the 1989 law.

Whereas in 2018, the SC said that there’s no complete bar against granting anticipatory bail if there is no prima facie case or if, the case registered under the PoA is found to be ‘mala fide’ or motivated in bad faith.

Champion's Viral Gun-Dance Controversy

In July this year, the BJP extended the suspension of its Uttrakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion for an indefinite period, after a video of the BJP lawmaker dancing with guns on a Bollywood number went viral on social media, bringing shame to the party.

As soon as the video went viral, a notice extending the period of suspension was issued by the BJP general Secretary the BJP MLA from Khanpur and was circulated by state BJP general secretary Anil Goyal on the directions of party president Ajay Bhatt.

Prior to this event, another video of the BJP leader had gone viral in June, where he was seen threatening a journalist.

Disqualification Under Anti-Defection Law

After contesting from Khanpur at the 2012 legislative assembly election as Indian National Congress party Candidate, Kunwar in May 2016 along with the nine MLAs rebelled against former Congress chief minister Harish Rawat and joined BJP which saw his disqualification as a legislator under the anti-defection law.

(With inputs from ANI)