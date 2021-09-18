'Experiencing Fever': PM Modi Mocks Opposition After Record Vaccination Numbers On Sept 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 18, addressed the healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa, via video conferencing. Interacting with the doctors present at the event, PM Modi enquired about the side effects of the COVID vaccine, further commenting that a certain political party has shown some reaction following the achievement of India's vaccination drive.

PM Narendra Modi said, "...after 2.5 cr vaccinations yesterday, a political party reacted after 12 am that they're experiencing fever." In a milestone achievement, India administered over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day on September 17.

PM Modi further applauded Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for successfully managing several difficult situations in the state including heavy rainfall, cyclone and floods.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with and addresses the healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa, via video conferencing. CM Pramod Sawant also participating in the interaction. pic.twitter.com/Weu5HBQgyC — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Responding to PM Modi on the possible reactions after receiving the COVID jab, Dr Nitin Dhupdale said that the doctors speak to the general public and inform them of the vaccine's purpose - to protect oneself from the deadly Coronavirus. He added, "We also inform them that there might few reactions where one will experience mild fever, weakness, and headache. In such case, immediately dial 104, the helpline number, or go to the nearest primary health centre."

Dr Nitin further advised the public to follow all COVID prevention measures by wearing marks, maintaining social distancing and regularly washing hands with soap or sanitiser. He reminded the citizens to device the second dose of the COVID vaccine without fail after 84 days.

India's vaccination drive

To date, India has administered a total of 79,38,85,958 COVID vaccine doses across 54,473 vaccination sites. In a major milestone achievement, India administered over 2 crore COVID vaccine doses on September 17.

On September 16, the Ministry informed that India has exceeded the average daily COVID vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of the COVID vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are the other nations on this list.

COVID situation in Goa

To date, Goa has reported a total of 1.75 lakh COVID cases with 3,289 deaths. The state has administered a total of 17,33,139 COVID vaccine doses across 76 vaccination sites.

(Image: @ANI/Twitter)