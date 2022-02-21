Expert Denies Possibility Of Omicron's BA.2 Driven Surge, Notes Transmissible Nature

Even as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to subside globally, the fears of the transmission of its recently discovered sub-lineage BA.2 have gripped scientists from across the world.

Dismissing the rumours surrounding BA.2 that it will trigger another coronavirus wave in India, Co-Chairman National IMA COVID-19 Task Force Dr Rajeev Jayadevan clarified that it is not a new virus strain and it will not infect people who already have been infected with Omicron’s BA.1 variant once.

"It will not cause another surge. BA.2 is not capable of infecting people who had BA.1. It's not a new virus or strain. BA.2 is a sub-lineage of Omicron,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

'BA.2 more transmissible, has ability to escape immunity'

The COVID Task Force official noted that it is very unlikely that the most transmissible COVID-19 variant’s sub-lineage will infect people on a large scale in the country. He said, "BA.2 is a little bit more transmissible than BA.1. For the last two years, it has constantly evolved to increase its fitness, which is its ability to infect more people and to leap past natural immunity and vaccinated immunity.”

"Omicron showed that even vaccine immunity can be easily surpassed by variants and this trend will be expected in the future as new variants arrive. But BA.1 and BA.2 both have immune escape ability which means that if you've been naturally infected, or if you've been vaccinated or both, this virus can still infect us," he said on the virus' ability to evade immunity.

Elucidating on the nature of the newly discovered BA.2 sub-lineage, which has larger mutations than the original Omicron strain, Dr Jayadevan said, "It is the sub-lineage of Omicron and is essentially as same as Omicron that was identified in November in South Africa. It now has BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3."

With the World Health Organization expressing concerns on the emergence of BA.2 sublineage of the Omicron variant which it believes is more transmissible, health officials are anticipating the ‘lethal’ nature of the variant.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical lead at the WHO, had recently said, "The virus is evolving and Omicron has several sub-lineages that we are tracking. We have BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2, and BA.3. It's really quite incredible how Omicron, the latest variant of concern, has overtaken Delta around the world. The majority of the sequences are from the BA.1 sub-lineage. We are also seeing an increase in the proportion of BA.2 sequences."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP/Unsplash)