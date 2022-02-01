Experts Hail National Tele-mental Health Launch; '10.2% People Suffer From Mental Illness'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled another pandemic Budget on the floor of the Parliament on Tuesday. Taking cognisance of the harsh impact of the two relentless years of the COVID pandemic on the mental health of citizens, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced measures to bring ‘mental health’ into the mainstream and to increase people’s access to required infrastructure and support.

Lauding the launch of the 'National Tele Mental Health' program, Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) stated that the measure was well needed as there is a shortage of mental healthcare professionals.

'Around 10.2% people suffer mental health disorder in India'

Dr. Murthy further apprised that around 10% of the population has a diagnosable mental health disorder, therefore the move was much needed.

“As per a survey of NIMHANS, 10.2% of the population has diagnosable mental health or substance use disorder. There is an acute shortage of mental healthcare professionals. National Tele-mental Health program is an important step because you will have trained counsellors who can take the first level of calls related to mental stress,'' NIMHANS Director Dr Pratima Murthy told ANI.

The move was also praised by the Medanta Hospital Managing Director Dr Naresh Trehan, who said, "The issue addressed in the Budget was the mental health problem. It is true that in the pandemic, a lot of people have suffered at that, then a mechanism for mental health will help.”

Besides, Dr Naresh Trehan, who is also the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Council on Healthcare lauded the government for accommodating the upscaling of the skilled manpower to assist in the healthcare sector. He also commended the Finance Ministry for launching the ‘National Health Registry,’ which will significantly revolutionise the access to health infrastructure.

What was announced for the Health sector in Union Budget 2022?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced to roll out an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem. "It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities," she had informed.

Recognising that the pandemic has accentuated mental health problems in people of all ages, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, “To better the access to quality mental health counselling and care services, a National Tele Mental Health program will be launched.”

