Experts' reports on Joshimath Subsidence shouldn't be kept secret: Uttarakhand HC

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday, September 22, raised concerns regarding the state government's choice to withhold the reports created by experts concerning the land subsidence in Joshimath. A division bench of the high court consisting of Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Alok Kumar Verma said that the court finds no reason for the state to keep the report secret.

”We see no reason that the State should keep the reports prepared by the experts secret, and should not disclose the same to the public at large," said the court in an order to a PIL, adding that the report, if made public, will provide vital information about the situation and public will gain confidence in the state government's actions towards combating the disaster.

In a prior directive, the Uttarakhand High Court had instructed a panel of impartial experts encompassing hydrology, geology, glaciology, disaster management, geomorphology, and landslide specialists to investigate the Joshimath land subsidence matter.

The court was provided with reports furnished by the experts on the Joshimath subsidence issue in sealed covers. The court observed that no one could have known about the existence of the reports since it has not been made public by the state.

Eight institutions furnished reports

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, the first entity to alert authorities to the escalating land subsidence crisis in Joshimath back in January of this year, has persistently advocated for the public disclosure of these reports.

To investigate the issue and determine its underlying causes, eight prominent central technical and scientific institutions were enlisted, including the Central Building Research Institute, Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Geophysical Research Institute, Central Ground Water Board, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, National Institute of Hydrology, and IIT Roorkee.

The authorised institutions to study the disaster submitted their preliminary reports to the National Disaster Management Authority in January but the contents were never made public.