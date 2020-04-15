'Experts Say COVID-19 Curve Won’t Flatten Before September': Punjab CM

Amid the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that experts have informed him that the COVID-19 curve would not flatten in India before the month of September. He also added that it was not possible to keep people in lockdown for so long. Earlier on Tuesday a few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the Punjab government followed suit and issued an official notification in this regard.

In a video-conference with the media, Singh said that the COVID-19 curve will not be flattened on May 3 as experts have suggested that it will be flattened in September. He further mentioned that the government cannot keep people in lockdown until then. But even after the lockdown ends precautions will be taken so that the virus does not spread exponentially.

According to reports, Punjab government has already sought a special package, including Rs 729 crore for hospital up-gradation, Rs 550 crore for setting up an institute for advanced virology, as well as the release of the pending GST arrears of Rs 4,400 crore, CM said. He also added that the state government was giving the Centre time to formulate a collective response to the demands of all the states.

Punjab to provide police with PPE kits

He also said that the Punjab government will provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the police forces as they are fighting against COVID-19 pandemic on the frontline.

"While the first priority was the protection of the health workers, for whom the state already has 16,000 PPE kits, the government will also give PPE kits to the police force," CM Amarinder said while addressing a video press conference.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the police force is facing a major risk due to the pandemic situation and need protection as much as doctors and other medical professionals. He said that the Punjab government is procuring more PPEs for police force after all the doctors, paramedics and sanitation workers in hospitals are equipped with such kits.

