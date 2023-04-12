Experts Warn Against XBB1.16 Variant Amid Covid Fear; ‘able To Evade Immune System'

As the COVID cases in India are witnessing an upsurge, medical experts have warned that the upcoming four weeks will be very crucial for the country in view of the spread of the new XBB1.16 variant among the population. Stating that the new variant is capable of evading the immune system, experts have claimed that the XBB1.16 is also affecting those who have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

Notably, the experts also warned that the new XBB 1.16 variant is believed to be highly contagious and more virulent than the previous strains of the virus that the country witnessed during the second and third waves.

“The XBB 1.16 variant is the primary cause of the rise in cases among children and adults. This variant is showing immune escape and is able to evade the immune system. It is infecting those who had the COVID infection during the previous waves and also teenagers and adults who have been vaccinated,” Senior Pediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr Dhiren Gupta, was quoted by news agency ANI.

Further caution against the Influenza virus, Dr Gupta added, “It is likely to spread. Infections like adenovirus and influenza seem to be more bothersome than covid. The next four weeks are going to be important.”

Adding to Dr Gupta’s claims, Dr SK Nakra, Consultant General Paediatrician at Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, informed that among the COVID-positive cases, conjunctivitis has also been reported in some cases.

“The symptoms of COVID-19 are high fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, body aches and gastrointestinal symptoms. Red sticky eyes (conjunctivitis) has been also been reported by some physicians. It is too early to say that this red eye is more common with XBB 1.16 variant,” he said.

Notably, India is seeing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases recently. With a total of 5675 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been found in the country.

Amid the rising cases, India reported 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant. According to INSACOG data, XBB1.16.1 has been found across 13 states and union territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. Notably, the XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron’s infectious XBB1.16 variant.