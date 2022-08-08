Experts Warn Of COVID Spread As Festive Season Looms, Centre Urges States To Step Up Tests

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, experts have warned against the risks of contracting and spreading the infection ahead of the festive season. In view of the escalating cases, the central government has asked several states, including Delhi and six others, to ensure adequate testing and promote COVID-appropriate behaviour with an increase in the pace of vaccination to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on August 5 wrote a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments in view of the upcoming festivals and mass gatherings as they could potentially increase the transmission of diseases, including COVID-19.

The Health Secretary has also advised the states to closely monitor the districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management. He further added that it is critical to ensure adequate testing is undertaken.

Experts warn against COVID-19

"During the monsoon season and the upcoming festival season, the risk of contracting diseases increases. Food and water-borne infections, as well as respiratory tract infections, are highly possible," Dr Sushila Kataria, senior Director of Internal Medicine at Medanta Hospital was quoted by news agency ANI.

She further added that people should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and try to avoid huge gatherings. She added, "COVID-19 cases have recently increased as well. As a result, it is advised that people should act responsibly while celebrating festivals. people should avoid gatherings and if participating should maintain social distancing."

“In addition, those invited for celebrations should be immunised against COVID-19. Those who have not yet taken their booster dose should do so. Since monsoon season is going on, the chances of getting a viral infection like cold, cough etc is higher. People should maintain hygiene, make sure that their food is freshly cooked and not left out for an extended period of time," ANI quoted her as saying.

She said, “Furthermore, maintaining hand hygiene is critical, as is keeping a safe distance between people, avoiding overcrowded areas, and wearing a mask when going outside.”

Expressing concern ahead of festivals, Dr Rajiv Dang, a senior Director and Head of the Department (HOD) of Internal Medicine and Medical Director at Max hospital, Gurugram told ANI that it’s a time for all of us to celebrate festivals, which does bring out the best from all of us.

Meanwhile, India reported 16,167 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of the cases to 4,41,61,899 while the active cases have increased to 1,35,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data.