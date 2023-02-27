Explain Ayush Benefits To People In Native Languages: Sarbananda Sonowal To Researchers

Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday urged young researchers and scientists to explain the benefits of Ayush system of medicine to people in their native languages so that it reaches a larger section of society.

Ayush is pivotal to the 'Heal in India and Heal by India' ecosystem, Sonowal said while inaugurating a two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the ministry at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Considerable research needs to be done in this sector, and its benefits must reach a large section of society -- both within the country and globally, he said.

Minister of State for Ayush Munjapara Mahendrabhai said now the world is realising the power of Ayush.

"With the help of digital and technological advances, the power of Ayush can be capitalised from primary healthcare to specialised health centers," he said.

The two ministers along with senior officers took part in a yoga session during the programme.

On the first day, discussions were held on digital health and technology in Ayush, future strategy and challenges, and Ayush education, among others On the second day, discussions will be held on the challenges and the way forward in the Ayush drug industry, services and standardisation of Ayush products and Ayush in public health.