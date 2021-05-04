Explained: How To Use WhatsApp's Govt Chatbot To Find Your Nearest COVID-19 Vaccine Centre

As the nation kicked off the phase-3 vaccination drive for all adults on May 1, WhatsApp had come forward to help users find the nearest COVID vaccine center. Users reported facing difficulty in finding the centres closest to them after they registered on the Indian government’s portal CoWIN, which showed vaccination centres based on pin codes and district wise. However, if people have already registered on CoWIN, WhatsApp will help to find the nearest vaccination centre nearest to them. Here are some of the ways people can find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center.

The government has launched the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp-- where users will be able to find all the information related to the vaccination centre.

How to check nearest COVID vaccination centre on WhatsApp

First, save the government released number +91-9013151515 on the phone’s contact list. Open WhatsApp once the number is saved, and look for the contact. Start the chat with a simple ‘Hi’. With an automated response, the chatbot will greet the user. The automated response will ask for the PIN code. Fill in the code. The chatbot will then send the list of vaccine center in the particular location. Respond to text message with option 1 and users will receive details of the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center.

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp will further send the link from where users can register for the vaccination and book a slot for the vaccination. As WhatsApp is used by millions of users across the country, it will be easiest and more convenient. The other ways to find the vaccination center will be-- either CoWIN portal, Aarogya Setu app and Google Maps.

India administers 15 Crore COVID-19 Doses

After the country began the phase-3 vaccination drive on May 1 wherein all adults are now eligible, the central government on Tuesday has released COVID vaccination data and claimed that India has carried out the largest vaccination drive so far. Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is among the top three nations-- which has administered 15 crore COVID vaccination doses in 103 days.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases, 3,20,289 discharges and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, with 3,57,229 new cases, the country crossed the 2-crore milestone.

Total cases: 2,02,82,833

Total recoveries: 1,66,13,292

Death toll: 2,22,408

Active cases: 34,47,133

Total vaccination: 15,89,32,921

