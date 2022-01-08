Explained: Implications Of Raising Marriageable Age Of Women In India; Experts Share Views

The Union Government recently proposed a bill to raise the marriageable age of women to 21 by making amendments in the prohibition of the Child Marriage Act. While the Centre has stated that the bill has been put forward as a measure to empower women and to further gender equity, it has faced some reservations from the experts, who believe that the government needs to go beyond the legislative confinement to uplift the status of women in society.



The amendments proposed by the Union government also seek to improve the health conditions of women and bring down the maternal mortality rate, to which experts have propounded that the satisfactory implementation of the tabled law can bear good results and save many young lives.

While the bill is undergoing scrutiny by the Parliamentary standing committee, let’s try to understand what the experts opine on the prospects of the new bill.

Social Implications of raising marriageable age of Women

Throwing light on the assertion that the bill can uplift the current status of women in India, Joint Secretary of National Platform for the Rights of Disabled and Gender Rights activist Shampa Sengupta suggested that the ‘well-intentioned’ bill of the government should take the pragmatic needs of women into account. She told Republic Media Network, “Child Marriage is rampant in India, and without looking into the basic needs of common people, changing the marriageable age will not bring in many significant changes. In a country like India, there's a gap between what is ideal and what is the ground reality.”

Besides, on being told that the critics of the bill argue that the government is trying to amplify Women’s development by bringing new legislation, whereas they haven’t been able to efficiently implement the previous law prohibiting marriages of girls under 18, Ms Sengupta responded, “Social reforms need organic movements too. Do young women across all socio-economic backgrounds want to wait till 21 to get married? If we are looking for changes in laws, legislative reform should be considered with a view of extending the right to free and compulsory education to adolescents between 14-18 years and to provide vocational training and skill development.”

‘Long way to go to achieve Women Empowerment’

Gender expert Sengupta also suggested that changing the marriageable age of women is not enough for ensuring their development and welfare, and ‘there's a long way to go.’

While pitching the need of renewing efforts, enhancing infrastructure and intensifying endeavour to improve the status of women, Shampa Sengupta asserted, “Overall educational access, retention, quality of education, with infrastructural amenities like hygienic toilets and availability of sanitary napkins, to ensure that girls transition smoothly from Elementary to Secondary and higher education is required and the government shall focus on it. Without all these issues addressed, mere legal age change will not be helpful." "Increased budgetary allocations and spending of that money at Panchayat/ Local Governance level to improve the condition of women are required,” she added.

On being asked if we have enough infrastructure and social support for women to work after getting married, Shampa Sengupta explained, “The in-law’s families often do not let young women go to work. There are many Working Women’s Hostels that do not allow married women to stay. These rules need to be changed urgently.”

Bill seeks to upgrade women’s health and nutrition

Besides, the renewed marriageable age is also being looked upon to bring a reform in the present health condition of women in the country. United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) believes that pregnancy-related problems are the leading cause of death among young women aged 15 to 19 in India.

“Adolescent females are at a higher risk of difficulties if they become pregnant since they are still maturing. Furthermore, when compared to adult brides, young brides are less likely to obtain sufficient medical treatment while pregnant or to give birth in a health institution,” the global institution has stated.

As per the data by UNICEF, India's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) for the period 2016-18 was 113/100,000 live births, down 17 points from 130/ 100,000 live births in 2014-16. The number of projected annual maternal fatalities decreased from 33,800 in 2016 to 26,437 in 2018.

In an exclusive discussion with Republic Media Network, Dr Richa Pal, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Ace Suhas Multispecialty Hospital stressed that the bill can bring about significant improvement in women’s health if implemented successfully.

'Complications during Adolescent pregnancies can be fatal'

Dr Richa explained that “Globally 12 million girls between 15-19 years age give birth. More than 5.6 million abortions are occurring every year amongst girls aged 15-19 years, and half of these abortions are unsafe abortions. When we talk about India, 7% of girls are found pregnant between 15-18 years of age and 23% of the girls are married between below 18 years.”

“The complications during pregnancy and childbirth are more in adolescent pregnancy, as compared to the pregnancy that happens after 21 years of age. Adolescent pregnancy that happens between 15-18 years is also a leading cause of death globally,” Dr Richa said, emphasising that early marriages can lead to complications in pregnancy and can become fatal. Explaining further, she asserted, “We see early marriages in women in marginalised communities, where women suffer from poverty, have lack education and medical support. There is pressure on young girls to get married and bear children, and those who are married at 18 years are mostly not mature enough to make decisions about pregnancy, even if they want to avoid it they couldn’t because of the knowledge gap.”

“There are many barriers to access to contraceptives for women aged 18, there is a lack of awareness on how to use contraceptives among young women. Young girls don’t have sufficient knowledge to use contraceptives consistently and correctly and thus it leads to a lot of unintended pregnancies. Unintended pregnancy leads to unsafe abortions, which can cause severe diseases, including Uterine infections, pelvic infections etc,” Dr Richa elucidated.

Early marriages/ Adolescent pregnancy causes a lot of trouble not only for mothers but also for the newborn child. Young mothers lack the maturity to properly take care of themselves and their children. She added that “most of the women from poor strata have poor nutrition, low haemoglobin and lack of enough blood supply, which puts undue pressure on the heart of the mother during pregnancy, leading to further complications and death. She further explained that women with poor nutrition have low uterine strength, which causes multiple miscarriages.”

Overall, the bill indicates the government’s active approach to initiate a change in the socio-health status of women in the country, however, along with the good intentions, it will be pivotal for all the stakeholders to ensure its on-ground implementation for the the Act to yield the required results.

Image: Shutterstock