Explained: Is Delta Variant The Most Contagious Strain? Know About All COVID Variants

Even as countries across the world continue to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination drives to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to mutate and evolve into newer variants. Each time the virus mutates, it either becomes stronger or weaker. The mutation adds new characteristics to the virus.

While most changes have little to no impact on the virus’ properties, some changes may affect the virus significantly, such as increasing or decreasing its transmissibility, its virality or performance of vaccines on it.

Different Variants of SARS-CoV-2

In the past two years, several new coronavirus variants have been discovered till now. The World Health Organization has identified nine COVID-19 variants to date, out of which, four variants are classified as variants of concerns (VOC) and the five have been classified as variants of interest (VOI).

Variants of Concern Vs Variants of Interests

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), the VOC is the variant, which has evolved with more virulent characteristics. The VOC is defined by WHO as a variant that either shows an increase in transmissibility or detrimental change in COVID-19 epidemiology or shows an increase in virulence or change in clinical disease presentation; or shows a decrease in the effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics at a degree of global health significance.



On the other hand, variants of interest are those, with genetic changes that are predicted or known to affect virus characteristics such as transmissibility, disease severity, immune escape, diagnostic or therapeutic escape and are Identified to cause significant community transmission or multiple COVID-19 clusters, in multiple countries with increasing relative prevalence alongside an increasing number of cases over time, or other apparent epidemiological impacts to suggest an emerging risk to global public health.

The variants of concern are comparatively more dangerous than the variants of the interests.



To date, the WHO has identified 5 variants of interests--

The Eta (B.1.525) which was found in multiple countries since December 2020 The Iota (B.1.526) was first documented in the USA in November 2020 The Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant from India in October 2020 The Lambda (C.37) strain from Peru since December 2020, and The latest Mu (B.1.621) strain from Colombia was first documented in January 2021

The variants of concern listed out by WHO are--

The Alpha (B.1.1.7) strain was found in the United Kingdom in September 2020 The Beta (B.1.351) variant was found in South Africa in May 2020 The Gamma (P.1) was found first in Brazil in November 2020 and, The Delta (B.1.617.2) variant was first found in India in October 2020

Is the Delta variant more contagious?

Among all the variants of the concern, the Delta variant has caused the highest amount of fatalities across the globe. It was the reason behind India’s ferocious second wave, which had infected several individuals and took numerous innocent lives. Even the WHO has confirmed that the Delta variant is, to date, the most transmissible variant that has been detected. It is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 142 countries till 10 August, since it was first detected in India. The global health organisation has confirmed that the Delta variant is highly contagious, about twice as contagious as previous variants. Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. In the United Kingdom, the variant is responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the US, it represents 20% of infections.

Are the COVID-19 vaccines effective against the Delta variant?

However, on the brighter side, the WHO has assured that the vaccines approved by it continue to be highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, caused by the Delta variant and, the same precautions, such as avoiding crowded spaces, maintaining social distance and mask-wearing, still work against the Delta variant.

