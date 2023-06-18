Explained: Social And Economic Impacts Of Congress' Shakti Scheme In Karnataka

'Shakti' scheme launched by the state government last Sunday, has allowed women to travel free of cost in buses of four corporations thereby increasing the overall number of passengers by 32%. Earlier, on average, 82.51 lakh passengers used to travel daily in these buses. Around 1.10 crore passengers are boarding the buses every day after implementing the Shakti scheme. It is estimated that around 28 lakh women (33%) are likely to have travelled more frequently.

Shakti Scheme to cost Rs 3,600 Cr/year

On average, 54 lakh women travel daily in the four state road transport corporation buses under the Shakti scheme. Their free tickets cost around Rs 11-12 crore per day. About Rs 300 crore per month and will cost around Rs 3,600 crore a year. This money has to be given to corporations by the government in the form of subsidies or grants.

Before Shakti scheme, income per day was Rs 23 crore

There are 40 divisions and 240 bus depots in the four road transport corporations of the state. There are 23,978 vehicles, of which 21,574 are operational. There are 1,04,450 employees in the four corporations. Rs 23,13,32,000 crore is collected from the four corporations every day before the Shakti scheme was launched. During the year 2022-23, Rs 8946.85 crore was the income from 4 road transport corporations and the expenditure was Rs 12,750.49 crore. Now, the corporations' revenue will be reduced by half, which has to be reimbursed by the government. KSRTC used to sell 40,000 to 45,000 monthly passes. BMTC used to sell 1.10 lakh monthly passes.

Shakti scheme a benefit for employed women

The Shakti scheme has facilitated working women. The Shakti Scheme is of great help to garments, housemaids, salesgirls and girl students. Earlier BMTC was charging Rs 1,200 and KSRTC Rs 1,500 per month for monthly passes of women and now they can travel free of cost. Veena a housemaid speaking to Republic said, "This scheme is beneficial for us as I save Rs 30 a day on bus charges which is Rs 900 a month. I use the money saved for expenses towards my house."

Students face problems, get late for schools and Colleges

As the state government has allowed free travel for women in government buses, the buses are overflowing with women, leaving students with no space in the bus and unable to reach schools and colleges on time. The students have demanded that 25% of seats be reserved for them. Achyut a student speaking to Republic said, "The buses are overloading and conductors are struggling to issue tickets. We also wait for buses to be free as travelling on footboard is dangerous, it also gets very difficult, especially for the girls as the buses are filled to the brim."

Economic implications of Shakti scheme

The autos and cabs in the mini segment have been hit worst in the city due to the introduction of the Shakti scheme. Auto driver Jaleel speaking to Republic said, "I used to earn Rs 800-1000 a day but now I find it hard even to earn Rs 200 a day. If this state of affairs continues for the next month, I will have to sell my auto and look for another job."

There has also been a decline in the number of train passengers after the introduction of free travel for women in transport buses. Importantly, the number of passengers in the general coaches of trains plying within the state has dropped by 10% to 15%. However, sources said there was no impact on passengers turnout in AC coaches.

Statistics: Before and After

Before Shakti Scheme was launched, passengers travelled per day on an average basis: KSRTC - 23.56 lakhs, BMTC - 27.34 lakhs, NWKRTC - 16.64 lakhs, KKRTC - 14.64 lakhs. The total number of passengers travelled per day was 82.51 lakh (avg), while the total number of women travelled (Estimate) was 41.2 lakhs/day.