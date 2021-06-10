Explained: What Is The 6-Minute Walk Test Suggested For COVID Management In Children?

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued clinical guidelines for the treatment of COVID-positive children in the view of a possible third wave of COVID-19. However, the government has also revealed that Remdesivir is not recommended for children considering a lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data pertaining to children. Instead, the government has recommended the use of the '6-Minute Walk Test'.

What is the 6-Minute Walk Test? How to take it?

According to the Directorate General Of Health Services (DGHS) guidelines, the 6-minute walk test is to be used in children above 12 years under supervision of parents or guardians. The children will be asked to walk in the confines of their rooms for 6 minutes continuously. This test is used to assess "cardio-pulmonary exercise tolerance". However, it is not recommended for patients with uncontrolled asthma. Here's the complete process of the 6-Minute Walk Test as per the DGHS guidelines.

Attach pulse oximeter to his/her finger and ask the child to walk in the confines of their room for 6 minutes continuously

Positive test: any drop in saturation < 94%, or absolute drop of more than 3–5% or feeling unwell (lightheaded, short of breath) while performing the test or at end of 6 minutes

Children with a positive 6-minute walk test may progress to become hypoxic and early admission to hospital is recommended (for observation and oxygen supplementation)

The test can be repeated every 6 to 8 hours of monitoring in-home setting; avoid the test in patients with uncontrolled asthma

Usage Of Remdesivir Not Advised

The key point of the new guidelines for the management of COVID-19 cases among children affirms that Remdesivir has not been recommended. The guidelines have cited lack of data regarding safety and efficacy of Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age. The guidelines further suggested rational use of High-resolution CT (HRCT) for seeing the extent and nature of lung involvement in patients with COVID-19.

"There is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data with respect to Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age," the guidelines said. "However, any additional information gained from HRCT scan of the chest often has little impact on treatment decisions, which are based almost entirely on clinical severity and physiological impairment." it added

With PTI Inputs