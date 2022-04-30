Amid speculations over the alleged coal shortage in the country, coupled with power outages in several cities, the crisis has assumed significance after industries and MSMEs sought PM Modi's intervention in the matter on April 25. Further, the assumptions gained more momentum after major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir staged protests against power cuts for a prolonged duration like six to seven hours. On the other hand, the AAP-led Delhi government voiced concern in relation to the power crisis and flagged a shortage of coal in the national capital as well as Punjab.

Delhi government worked up about 'possible' coal shortage in national capital

On April 28, the Delhi Government wrote a letter to the BJP-led Centre, expressing its concern over the 'possible shortage of coal' in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and further urged the Centre to ensure adequate coal supply.

Now, it is pertinent to mention that Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on April 29, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, said that there exists no dearth of coal in the country. On the contrary, he said that the increase in demand for power is indicative of the economy gearing up for larger objectives in the country along with soaring temperatures nationwide.

What is Coal Minister saying about coal shortage in India?

On April 26, the power demand of India reached an all-time high of 201.066 GW even as at least 86 power plants had critically low stock, limiting electricity generation across the country.

The maximum All India power demand met is 201.066 GW at 14:51 hours today. It has surpassed last year’s Maximum demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on 7th July 2021. The rising power demand reflects the economic growth in the country @PIB_India @DDNewslive — Ministry of Power (@MinOfPower) April 26, 2022

Denying rumours over coal shortage in India, Prahlad Joshi said, "We have 21-22 million tonnes of coal on average in thermal power plant. There is no shortage of coal in the country, 10 days stock of coal is there in power plants".

On April 25, Joshi detailed the coal consumption of the power sector and compared the numbers with the available stock of coal with Central Coalfields Limited, amongst others. He further said that the coal across the country is restocked on a daily basis and the production has been aligning with the demand, however, the recent surge may have disrupted the coal movement but not production, he implied.

"With Coal India together, we have around 72.5 mn tonnes in stock," he said to ANI while adding that 'there was no need to panic'.

Power outages across India despite Joshi's 'don't panic' claim on coal supply

However, Joshi did explain that there exists no coal shortage in the country, however, due to an increase in its demand, the usual route and schedule for coal delivery to parts of the country would not suffice. He mentioned that many passenger trains were cancelled and rescheduled so coal carrier trains could hush the process of coal delivery amid speculations over coal shortages.

Also, sources confirmed that to eradicate any speculation in this regard, Joshi directed gas-based power plants to enhance operations and distribute accordingly.

What is All India Power Engineers Federation's (AIPEF) claim on coal shortage?

On April 29, AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta told PTI that there exists a power crisis and coal mismanagement due to lack of coordination amongst ministries of coal, railways and power is the cause of coal shortage causing power outages across the country. A spokesperson of the body stated, "Every ministry claims that they are not responsible for the present mess in the power sector."

Notably, as per AIPEF's statement, the Central Electricity Authority monitors 173 thermal plants across the country, and 106 thermal plants have coal stock at 'critical levels' as per the coal report of April 27. They further reasoned that in the case of 150 thermal plants using domestic coal, the number of thermal plants with critical coal stock has increased from 81 to 86 in one week.

Cost of imported coal spiked 'abnormally': AIPEF

While flagging the ill-coordination between ministries, AIPEF also reasoned that 12 out of 15 thermal plants, using imported coal, are also indicating coal stock under the critical category. The reason for the same is attributed to the increase in the cost of imported coal which AIPEF deemed as 'abnormal'. Therefore, they are unwilling to import coal at higher rates, given that 14 out of 15 thermal plants are in the private sector, the body said. Also, eight of these thermal plants are out of operation currently.

Why are states facing a power crisis if there is no coal shortage?

In the northern region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand are facing load shedding from three to eight hours daily, as per AIPEF.

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under, what reports suggest, an unprecedented power crisis wherein residents have been experiencing outages up to six to seven hours daily. The deficit in supply was purportedly reasoned by Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) wherein the body stated that the load served during April had been 900 to 1,1100 MW while the demand is around 1,600 MW.

Rajasthan power crisis gained significance after six out of seven thermal plants flagged coal stock at critical levels. In Uttar Pradesh, three out of four state sector thermal plants have critical coal stock. In Maharashtra, six out of seven thermal plants in the state sector, and in Madhya Pradesh, three out of four have critical coal stock.

In Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, all state sector thermal plants are having critical coal stock. More than a dozen states are imposing power cuts of varying duration from two to 12 hours, AIPEF said.

Dismissing rumours, state-run power giant NTPC on April 29 said that all its units of the Dadri and Unchahar power plants are operating at 100% capacity, except Unchahar Unit-1 which is under annual planned overhaul.

Currently #Unchahar and #Dadri stations are declaring more than 100% rated capacity to the grid. All units of Unchahar and Dadri are running at full load except Unchahar Unit#1, which is under annual planned overhaul.@MinOfPower @power_pib @OfficeOfRKSingh — NTPC Limited (@ntpclimited) April 29, 2022

While the country is apprehending a crisis pursuant to lack of one of the major resources of a modern economy and lifestyle, Coal Secretary AK Jain attributed the low coal stocks to several factors such as heightened power demand due to the boom in the economy, enhanced post-COVID-19 compensation and recovery, the early arrival of summer, rise in the price of gas and imported coal.