The Kashmir Zone Police informed on Thursday, September 16, that one person lost her life and six others received injuries in an explosion at a residential house in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the officials, the explosion took place at the residence of one Ghulam Ahmad Wani, a scrap dealer, at Taratpora in the Handwara area of the district. The injured were rushed to the hospital, while 17-year-old Shabnam Akhtar lost her life.

The blast took place due to a grenade that was, as per the J&K police, already stored in the house.

In an #unfortunate incident in Tarathpora, #Handwara one person died and 06 others injured. Blast took place in scrap materials consisting of unexplored shell & #grenade which was probably stored in his house. #Investigation going on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 16, 2021

J&K police, Army recover huge cache of arms and ammunition from Pulwama

In a search operation conducted jointly by police and Army, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Telangam village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday. The weapons include two pistols made in Pakistan, two pistols made in China, made-in-China magazines and 60 rounds of seven mm bullets. More details are awaited as the search operation is underway.

Jammu & Kashmir: In a joint search operation, Police and Army have recovered arms and ammunition including four pistols at Telangam village in Pulwama district. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/tI5LghT6Bl — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2021

An FIR has been registered on the recovery. It is pertinent to note here that on August 21, security forces in the valley had neutralised three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists in an encounter in the Pulwama district. The operation included the killing of the one who was behind the murder of BJP worker Rakesh Pandita in June.

J&K government forms screening committee

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir security forces recently constituted a union territory-level screening committee headed by the J&K Chief Secretary "to carry on the verification character and Antecedents (Past Life) of all government employees and selectees." The update from the past notification includes a provision to review which was not present in the earlier notice. The move is aimed at checking the past records of all J&K government employees, including those at senior positions, to verify if they have been involved in any anti-national activity.

In the notice, the government has listed seven anti-national activities on the basis of which verification will be carried out. The government order has also mentioned that such cases involving illegal activities of government employees shall be submitted to the screening committee constituted for the purpose vide Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services.