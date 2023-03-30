Explosion Near International Border In Kathua District, No Injury Reported

An explosion was heard near Border Police Post (BPP) Sanyal which is near the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar region on Wednesday night following which a massive search operation has been launched in the area.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh said, "An explosion was heard near BPP Sanyal located along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar in Kathua district in the late evening hours on Wednesday."

Reportedly a blast has been heard near Border Police Post Sanyal near International Border under police station Hiranagar. SSP proceeding to spot: ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh



Speaking to media, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh said, "We received information that there has been a blast in Kathua. The villagers told us that it was a very loud explosion. A search operation was launched and the exact location has been traced. The bomb disposal squad has collected the samples. The search operation will be conducted in the morning also."

Sources claimed that no injury has been reported so far. The official further said during the preliminary search it has observed that no movement of any article or human being has been found.

“As soon as we got information of big bang sound blast, our police teams immediately rushed to the site and started a search operation,” SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh said. However, he ruled out any possibility of infiltration across the border.