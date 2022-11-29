Explosive Debate: YS Sharmila Slams 'Taliban Of India' TRS, Unsparing On Telangana CM KCR

The debate with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami got heated as YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) President YS Sharmila took on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy. The party president appeared on the debate shortly after stepping out of jail in Hyderabad's SG Nagar Police station where she was lodged after being arrested dramatically earlier today.

In a fiery argument with the TRS leader, Sharmila accused Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao of failing to fulfill his promises and went on to say that he has turned the state into 'Afghanistan'.

'KCR is the Taliban of India': Sharmila

Outraged over her arrest by the KCR government, the YSRTP president launched blistering attacks on the CM saying he is the Taliban of Afghanistan that is now Telangana. Explaining that she did not trespass on the CM's residence, from where she was taken to the police station, Sharmila said, "These are the people that obstructed us, caused the traffic jam and then arrested me. How is this even democratic? This does not even look like a democracy to me."

"Telangana is the Afghanistan of India. KCR is the Taliban of India", she added. She further went on to say that the "people of Telangana have been under KCR's brutal rule for 8.5 years" even if he failed to fulfill his promise of ensuring jobs to the youth among other promises.

"While Mr. KCR has always claimed that people live in a state of bliss, that is not true. Therefore I started a walkathon, where I completed 3500 km, to throw light on the problems faced by the people here. And every day, since the walkathon began, and questioned Mr. KCR why he made promises to the people that he did not keep," she told Arnab. "He has not fulfilled the promise of cancellation of the debt to the farmers, zero interest loans to the women, Jobs per house, 2 bedrooms to the poor, and many other promises."