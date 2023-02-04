Explosive Device Went Off At Fashion Show Venue In Manipur's Imphal, No Casualty Reported

In a fresh development coming from Manipur, an explosive device went off at a fashion show venue on Saturday morning. According to the preliminary information, at around 6 am on February 4, an explosive device exploded at a fashion show at Hapta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district of Manipur.

As per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident. "There is no report of any casualty," SP Imphal East Maharabam Pradip Singh said, ANI reported. Adding further he said, "We suspect it to be an explosive device like a Chinese grenade."