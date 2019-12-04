Explosives Recovered In Jharkhand; Maoist Bid To Disturb Elections Averted

In a joint operation by Jharkhand police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a huge cache of explosives was recovered from a Maoist hideout in Lakhibandh village of Dumka district in Jharkhand. Police recovered 320 pieces of gelatine and 200 pieces of detonators, which were enough to cause sufficient damage in the area. Speaking about the same, SP of Dumka, YS Ramesh said,

"On a tip-off in Lakhibandh village in Gopikanda, we have recovered huge cache of explosives, detonator, ammonium nitrate in a joint operation of Jharkhand police and SSB, from the stone crusher unit of mantu Mandal in the jungles. 320 gelatine sticks and 200 detenotators have been recovered and we are investigating the naxal angle, whether the Naxals wanted to disturb the assembly elections . This is very sensitive as during 2014 and 2019 elections also , there were explosions. We are also not ruling out that with these explosives Maoists would have disturbed the electoral process in Jharkhand . We have tightened the check posts as we have got some more leads ."

Naxal-infested district in Jharkhand

The Maoists are desperate to mark their presence by disturbing the Jharkhand assembly elections, ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the BJP government in Jharkhand has crushed Naxalism. Within 24 hours of Amit Shah's statement, Maoists killed 4 policemen in Latehar district, a BJP leader and a fruit seller in Palamu district. According to the Election Commission, 18 districts of Jharkhand are Maoist infested, cutting across 68 assembly constituencies out of 81. It is one of the main reasons behind holding 5 phase polls in a small state like Jharkhand.

