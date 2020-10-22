'Expose Pakistan's Brutalities': Protestors Demand As People Observe 'Black Day' In J&K

With the painful memories of 1947 in hearts, displaced persons of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday observed "Black Day" near Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Statue at Jammu. Majority of those staging protests are those who lost their near and dear ones to Pakistan backed Conspiracy in 1947.

Rajiv Chunni, Chairman of S.O.S. International told Republic Media Network that on October 22, 1947, tribals backed by Pakistan Army attacked Hindus & Sikhs of Muzaffarabad district of J&K State and they were subjected to genocide, rape, abduction and what not. “Black day is being observed to pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives and were subjected to barbaric and inhuman acts of Pakistan backed tribals,” he added.

'Drag China to International Forum'

Chunni said that China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) started in 2013 and the present value of CPEC projects is worth $10 Billion is on our resources. "Gilgit Baltistan is our area and they are using our resources for their own benefits. I urge the Government of India to drag them to the International Forum and stop the work of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This will not only be the best reply to the mischief of China but also a major setback to China’s economy, and the revenge will be taken without a bullet being fired," Chunni said.

READ | J&K: Govt To Organise Symposium On ‘Black Day’ Highlighting Pakistan's Invasion Attempts

READ | J&K Openly Calls Out Pakistan's Terror, Marks October 22 As A 'Black Day'

'We are Misplaced'

"We are not 'Displaced' but 'Misplaced', as we have been living in camps for more than 70 years and this could be the only place anywhere in the world where refugees are at camps after 70 years. We are bonafide and can represent ourself at the International Court of Justice to expose the brutalities of Pakistan," said Chunni.

Lt. Guv. Of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha while speaking at a program in Srinagar said that regular lies are being made by Pakistan and October 22, 1947, was a morning of bloodshed.

"Even Hospital, religious places were not left. There was only terror that day on the roads of Baramulla and dead bodies all over. Our forces decimated the nefarious design of Pakistan and foiled their conspiracy. We need to make our youth aware of the reality of Pakistan,” he added.

READ | Manoj Sinha Thanks Union Cabinet For Approving MIS For Apple Procurement In J-K

READ | Comprehensive Measures Needed To Deal With Radicalisation Of Youngsters In J&K: LG Manoj Sinha