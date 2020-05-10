MP Guv Lalji Tandon Writes To UGC, Requests 6 Months Time Extension For Research Projects

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the time limit of all the sponsored research and fellowship projects by six months as COVID-19 lockdown has affected activities in the varsities.

"The COVID-19 lockdown has affected activities of universities. In such circumstances, to follow the determined time limitation of the utilisation certificate of the sponsored projects is not justified. The commission should extend its time limit of all sponsored projects for six months," Tandon said in a statement.

Secretary to Governor Manohar Dubey said that research projects, fellowship, chair and other developmental programmes are being run in various universities of the state from the grant provided by the UGC. The Governor has asked the UGC to give necessary instruction pertaining to this to all the universities.

UGC Issues Guidelines For New Academic Calendar

The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) told universities on Wednesday. Detailing the guidelines for examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the commission said the exams for final semester students be conducted in July.

"Intermediate students will be graded based on internal assessment of the present and previous semester. In states where the COVID-19 situation has normalised, there will be exams in the month of July. For terminal semester students, exams will be held in July," the UGC said.

"Universities may follow a six-day week pattern and devise proforma to record travel or stay history of staff and students for the lockdown period. Extension of six months will be granted to MPhil, PhD students and viva-voice be conducted through video conference," it added.

The commission clarified that the guidelines are advisory in nature and varsities may chalk out their own plan taking into consideration issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Situation in Madhya Pradesh

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has 3,341 total Coronavirus cases with 1,349 being cured/discharged and 200 deaths reported.

(With inputs from ANI)