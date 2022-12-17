External Affairs Min Jaishankar Interacts With International Relations Students At BJP Office

Quick links:
Twitter/@SJaishankar
The BJP on Saturday organised an interaction between international relations students of the Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
An engaging conversation with students of International Relations at @BJP4India Headquarters in New Delhi today. Thank @vijai63 for organizing.
Discussed the greater relevance of foreign policy in a globalized and interconnected world. pic.twitter.com/0FTN5Igqed— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 17, 2022
Jaishankar said, "An engaging conversation with students of international relations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi today. Discussed the greater relevance of foreign policy in a globalised and interconnected world." BJP foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale organised the interaction as part of the party's outreach to different sections of society on a variety of pertinent issues.
