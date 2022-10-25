External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Speaks To British Counterpart James Cleverly

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his British counterpart James Cleverly on a day Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK's first Indian-origin prime minister.

In the Cabinet reshuffle being effected by Sunak, Cleverly is set to stay as the foreign secretary.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said he and the British foreign secretary discussed counter-terror cooperation, bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict.

On his part, Cleverly said, "Great to speak with India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today." "We discussed the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the UK will be challenging Russia's rhetoric and allegations during the UNSC today," he said.

In his first address at the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London, Sunak said that he takes over at a time when the UK is facing a "profound economic crisis" as it deals with the aftermath of COVID and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

India and the UK have been engaged in negotiations for a free trade agreement.

Over a week ago, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said both sides holding negotiations for an early finalisation of the pact that could be beneficial to both sides.

