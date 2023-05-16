Extortion Bid Case Against 2 Persons In Maharashtra's Thane

Police have registered a case against two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly threatening a ration shopkeeper and attempting to extort money from him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. On May 11, the two accused went to a fair price shop in Ulhasnagar township and allegedly demanded 10 kilograms of rice from the shopkeeper.

When the shopkeeper expressed his inability to supply the rice as he did not have any stock, the accused allegedly brandished a knife and warned him of dire consequences if he did not provide the same as well as 'hafta' (protection money) for running the shop, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

Some people from the neighbourhood rushed to rescue the victim following which the accused got annoyed and warned them also of dire consequences, as per the FIR based on the shopkeeper's complaint. The police registered a case against the accused on Sunday under Indian Penal Code Section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the official said. The accused have not been apprehended so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.