Extortion Case Against Param Bir Singh To Be Probed By Mumbai Police's Crime Branch

In added trouble for former top cop Parambir Singh, another extortion case registered against him has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Mumbai Police on Friday registered a fourth FIR against Param Bir Singh, and dismissed cop Sachin Vaze and others on charges of extortion. The case was filed by a businessman named Bimal Agrawal at the Goregaon Police station.

Agrawal in his complaint alleged that the accused in connivance with each other extorted Rs 11.92 lakhs by threatening him of filing cases against his hotel BOHO restaurant and BCB bar. Goregaon police station registered a case under Sections 384, 385, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Sumeet Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vijay Singh alias Babalu, and Riyaz Bhati.

According to police officials, accused Sumit Singh alias Chintu was arrested. Chintu used to collect money on behalf of Sachin Vaze from the hotel owners.

Agrawal claimed that suspended API Sachin Vaze contacted him last August saying Mumbai CP Param Bir 'suffered a loss during the pandemic and has asked him to collect Rs 2 crores a day from restaurant, bar owners'.

"Huge pressure has been mounted upon me by Number-1 (Param Bir Singh), so you have to help me in collecting money from Hotels, Bars and Bookies in Mumbai, else you won't be able to run your hotel business. I handle the Mumbai Police Special Service (SS) branch, I will conduct a Raid in your hotel and file a false case against you," Agrawal quoted Sachin Vaze in his complaint.

The businessman further claimed that 75% of the extorted amount would go to Param Bir Singh while the rest would be distributed among other police officials involved in the racket.

One of 4 extortion cases transferred to Maharashtra CID

Earlier on August 18, a separate extortion case was registered against Param Bir Singh at Mumbai's Marine Drive police station. The case has been transferred to the Maharashtra police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID). On July 22, Marine Drive police had registered an FIR against Param Bir Singh, five other police personnel, and two more persons for allegedly demanding Rs 15 crores from a builder.