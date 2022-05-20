Extortion Case: PMLA Court Rejects Ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's Bail Application

A special PMLA court has rejected the bail application of dismissed ex-Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze in the money laundering case over Rs 100 crore extortion racket. This comes after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier named former police officer Pradeep Sharma as the 'key conspirator' in the Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Moreover, it was also revealed that Sachin Vaze had funded the entire plot and paid Rs 45 lakh for Hiren's murder. The NIA had also filed an affidavit before the Bombay HC on Wednesday stating that former police officer Pradeep Sharma was the 'main conspirator' behind the killing of Mansukh Hiren.

The revelations were made in response to the bail application that was filed by Pradeep Sharma. The HC has posted the matter for hearing on July 17.

"Alleged conspiracy was hatched in the CP compound building, where Pradeep Sharma and other accused attended various meetings and Sachin Vaze gave Rs 45 lakh to Pradeep Sharma for henchmen to kill Mansukh Hiren," the affidavit stated.

Mansukh Hiren muder case

The sequence of events surfaced after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Antilia case where a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter were found near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25.

Days after the incident, the owner of the green SUV in question, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek in Thane. Later, Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was in possession of Sachin Vaze since November 2020.

As the scandal continued to explode, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to the Home Guard due to 'lapses' in the probe. The former CP then made sensational allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that he had instructed Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month from pubs and bars and other sources. Deshmukh is currently under judicial custody in a PMLA case.